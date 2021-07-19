Little Falls Man Hurt in Morrison County Crash

LASTRUP -- A Little Falls man was taken to St. Cloud Hospital after crashing his vehicle.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that happened at about 6:45 a.m. Saturday on Highway 27 east of Lastrup in Morrison County.

Get our free mobile app

Forty-two-year-old Mark Pipenhagen was driving east when his vehicle went off the road, struck a guardrail, and rolled into the ditch. He was ejected from the vehicle.

Pipenhagen was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

10 (More) Hilariously Bad Google Reviews of Central MN Landmarks