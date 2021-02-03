Little Falls Man Hurt After Becoming Trapped Under Vehicle

LITTLE FALLS – A Little Falls man was taken to the hospital after becoming pinned underneath a vehicle.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a residence off Iris Road, about three miles southeast of Little Falls, on Tuesday around 8:15 p.m.

Officials says the resident, 58-year-old Grant Prozinski of Little Falls, was found trapped underneath a vehicle in his yard. It’s unknown how long he was trapped there.

Deputies were able to safely pull Prozinski out from under the vehicle. He was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

His current condition is unknown.