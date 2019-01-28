Little Falls Man Faces DWI Charges After Train Strikes Vehicle

LITTLE FALLS -- Morrison County Officials responded to a train verses vehicle crash near Little Falls Sunday night.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen says just after 6:00 p.m. 62-year-old Kent Regelin , of Little Falls, was traveling on the railroad tracks north of 165th Street, along Greyhound Road when his vehicle got stuck.

He was able to get out of the vehicle just before it was hit by a southbound train.

Regelin was not hurt, however Larsen says he was arrested on suspicion of DWI.

The case has been turned over to the Morrison County Attorney's Office awaiting formal charges.