Little Falls Man Died After Getting Trapped Under Backhoe

LITTLE FALLS -- A Little Falls man died after getting trapped underneath a backhoe.

The Little Falls Police Department says at about 5:45 p.m. Monday they responded to a report of an accident at a construction site at the intersection of 11th Street and 6th Avenue Northeast.

Eighty-two-year-old Ralph Huar of Little Falls was found dead.

His body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiners office.

No other information has been released.

