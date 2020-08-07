Little Falls Group Performing Godspell at Drive-In Theater

LONG PRAIRIE -- The show must go on, and one local theater group found a way to do so despite being in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Little Falls Summer Musical is performing Godspell at the Long Drive-In Theatre this weekend. Producer Michael Burr says he started the group with his son last year.

There used to be musicals in Little Falls in the summertime, and the Hole in the Day Players kinda stopped doing that about a decade ago, and so we just felt that there was a really vibrant theater community here that would welcome the return of summer musicals.

Most of the performers are high school and college students, but Burr says he hopes as the program continues to grow, more members of the community join.

Burr says the show lends itself to the situation at hand.

Thematically, first of all, it's about community. It's about people coming together, strangers helping each other, coming together in a loving community and supporting each other, but also just technically and from a logistic perspective, Godspell is a super flexible show. You can put Godspell on almost anywhere. There are really no set requirements. We could design whatever or minimal set we wanted.

Some challenges the group had to overcome in transitioning to the outdoor model include weather awareness, sound projection.

You can watch the show from your car with your radio tuned into the drive-in’s station or sit out on the lawn.

The remaining shows are Friday at 4:45 p.m. with a gate time of 3:30 p.m. and Saturday at 3:00 p.m. with a gate time of 2:00 p.m. Tickets are ten dollars for adults and five dollars for students and seniors.