Little Falls Crash Sends Pair To Hospital

LITTLE FALLS -- A one-vehicle crash Saturday near Little Falls has sent two to the hospital.

The Morrison County Sheriff says Saturday at 11:55 pm, deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash two miles South of Little Falls on Great River Road in Swan River Township.

A 17-year-old male from Little Falls lost control of his vehicle on a curve near Swan River Road and108th Street, went into the ditch, and rolled several times.

The driver and a 15-year-old female passenger from Sauk Centre were taken to St. Gabriel’s hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.