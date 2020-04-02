Two Hurt in Crash Near Pierz

PIERZ -- Two people were hurt in a crash near Pierz on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened just before 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of 153rd Street and 285th Avenue.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle driven by 60-year-old Raymond Dauphinais of Little Falls was going west on 153rd Street and a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Delwyn Cronquist of Pierz was going south on 285th Avenue.

Authorities say Cronquist went through a stop sign and hit Dauphinais in the intersection.

Dauphinais was taken to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries.

Cronquist was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

