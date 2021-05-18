Little Falls Art Fair Back for 2021

After a year off in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Little Falls Art Fair is ready to return in 2021 for its 48th year.

The Little Falls Art Fair is held the first weekend after Labor Day, which means this year the event will be on Saturday, September 11th from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, and Sunday, September 12th from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

In addition the Art Fair itself, there's an auto show & swap meet, antiques & collectibles show, and added in 2005 -- the Market Place. Put it all together and historic downtown Little Falls is transformed for the weekend.

We are so excited for 2021! We missed seeing all our vendors and shoppers in 2020.

The Little Falls Art Fair draws over 100,000 visitors over the two days, and features more than 600 artists, crafters, exhibitors & vendors -- including more than 50 food vendors. There's also free parking and free shuttle bus service.

In addition to the Art Fair vendors, the downtown business embrace and engage the visitors. Bars & restaurants with indoor and outdoor seating serve up delicious food & drink specials, and local businesses celebrate with sales and sidewalk specials.

It gets pretty crowed in and around downtown, and parking can be scarce near the Art Fair itself. Either plan on parking and walking a considerable distance, or take advantage of the free shuttle bus parking at the Morrison County Fairgrounds located at 15575 Hawthorn Road in Little Falls. Watch for signs on Highway 10 & 371.