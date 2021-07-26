DARWIN -- A Litchfield man was arrested following a pursuit in Meeker County Sunday afternoon.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a report of an unknown person entering a home in the 27-thousand block of Highway 24 around12:30 p.m. in Darwin Township. Authorities say the suspect left before they arrived, but was later found at the intersection of Highway 24 and 285th Street.

The sheriff's office says the man, identified as 37-year-old Dustin Nelson, gave authorities a fake name before getting onto his scooter and driving away. Deputies followed Nelson as he drove to his home and entered the house.

While authorities waited outside for their search warrant to come through, Nelson left the home, got into a pickup truck, and left. Sheriff's deputies attempted to make a traffic stop, but Nelson fled.

Authorities followed him to a home in Darwin Township where he exited the truck, got into another vehicle, and tried to leave again, but a deputy deployed a taser while Nelson was in the driver's seat of that vehicle.

The sheriff's office says he continued to resist arrest and one of the deputies fired their gun as Nelson was being arrested. No one was hurt by the discharge, and the incident is under investigation.

Nelson was taken to the Meeker County Jail and faces charges that include fleeing an officer.

