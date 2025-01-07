Lisa A. Thielen, 51, Eden Valley

April 28, 1973 - January 6, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2025 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Lisa A. Thielen, age 51, who passed away Monday at her home. Rev. Donald Wagner will officiate. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Sunday, January 12, 2025 at the church and one hour prior to services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

Lisa was born April 28, 1973 in St. Cloud to Francis and Theresa (Willenbring) Bischof. She attended SCSU and earned a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Biology. Lisa married the love of her life, Joel Thielen on April 19, 1997 at Assumption Catholic Church, Eden Valley. She worked as a project manager for 20 years at BI Worldwide. Lisa loved cooking and hosting family and friends, spending time in her garden, giving 4-wheeler rides and spending time with her family on camping trips.

Lisa is survived by her husband, Joel of Eden Valley; daughters, Amanda (Jimmy) Xayarath of Sartell and Paige Thielen of Eden Valley; son, Jakob (Miah) Thielen of Paynesville; grandchildren, Zander, Ailani and Josie; parents, Francis and Theresa of Eden Valley; siblings, Sheila (Lyle) Laudenbach of Eden Valley, Sheri (Nick) Blonigen of Paynesville, Sara (Steve) Goebel of Rice, John Bischof of Eden Valley, Josh (Ashley) Bischof of Eden Valley, Tina (Justin) Eickhoff of Richmond and Amy (Johnny) Hohenstein of Dassel and vast extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by grandparents; godson, Kyle Becker; cousins, Randy Vossen, Finn Thomes and Brianna Bertram.