Linda Rose Pflipsen, 76, Cold Spring

August 14, 1948 - May 24, 2025

Linda Rose Pflipsen, age 76, of Cold Spring, passed away peacefully at home on May 24, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Linda was born on August 14, 1948, to Sylvan and Iris Philippi. She met the love of her life, Doug, in 1967 and knew from that moment on they would spend their lives together. Linda spent her life deeply devoted to those she loved. Her greatest pride and accomplishment was the beautiful family she and her husband Doug built together. She was a loving wife, a dedicated mother to her daughters Toni, Heather, and Nicole, loving grandmother to eight grandchildren, mother-in-law to two and a strong, unwavering presence in the lives of those who knew her.

Linda worked for many years as an accountant at Jerry Muggli/Dan Schleper Accounting Office, where her diligence and care were deeply appreciated. Outside of work, Linda found enormous joy in tending to her flowers, and cherishing the magic of the Christmas season.

She battled systemic scleroderma with grace and unimaginable strength, enduring great suffering but never losing her spirit. Linda’s resilience and quiet courage will forever be remembered by all who were blessed to know her.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 29, 2025, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. The celebration of her life will continue on Friday, May 30, 2025, at St. Boniface Church, with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. followed by Mass at 10:30 a.m.

Linda’s legacy of love, strength, and grace will live on in the hearts of her family and friends. She will be deeply missed.

Linda is survived by her husband Doug; daughters, Toni Gutierrez, Heather (Gene) Reitmeier, Nicole (Ryan) Imdieke of Sartell; grandchildren, Iliana, Max, Karolina, Jimena, Grant, Avery, Sophie and Brooklyn; brother and sisters, Tom Philippi, Julie Mosher, Jonelle Imdieke and Janet Backes.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Special thanks to the Mayo Clinic, specifically Dr. Yogesh Reddy, for the wonderful care she received while battling systemic scleroderma.