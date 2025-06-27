June 2, 1949 - June 26, 2025

Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Linda M. Patton, age 76, of St. Cloud who passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, June 26, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik and Rev. Geoffrey Fecht will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, June 30, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services on Tuesday at the church in St. Cloud.

Linda was born June 2, 1949 in New Brighton to Edward and Eileen (Rohling) Rybak. She married George Patton on June 16, 1973 at St. John the Baptist in New Brighton. She was an active member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church and was the choir director for 45 years. Linda worked for the Sauk Rapids Rice School District as a beloved music teacher for 38 years and retired in 2011. She was a big supporter of the Arts, member of the Sweet Adelines and loved to see live music shows. Linda loved to watch sports, especially the Twins! She loved to travel and went on 28 cruises, she also loved to play Bingo, cook and was always the biggest fan at all family events, especially for her precious grandkids. Linda was selfless, supportive and always put others needs before her own. Linda will be remembered by all as the sweetest woman who had so much love to give.

Linda is survived by her children, Amanda (Ben) Koubsky of St. Cloud and Kristen (Josh) Bauer of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Eva and Tim Bauer; sisters, Diane (Mike) Dummer of Chisago City, Rosanne (Bill) Dahlstrom of Rochester and Darlene (Peter Goldsmith) Tousignant of Forest Lake; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; 6 godchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, George on December 27, 2016.

In honor of Linda, the family requests that yellow or other bright colors be worn to honor the bright light she was to this world.