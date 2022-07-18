Linda Marie Ritchie, 75, formerly of St. Cloud

July 17, 1947 - July 17, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Linda Marie Ritchie, age 75, formerly of St. Cloud who passed away at her home in Chaska. Reverend LeRoy Scheierl will officiate. Burial will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at later date.

Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Friday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Linda was born on July 17, 1947 in Appleton, Wisconsin to Robert and Dorothy (Watson) Vanevenhoven. She married William A. Ritchie on September 3, 1966 in Menasha, WI. Linda worked for the DMV for 32 years. She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, the Legion of Mary, BeFrienders, Secular Franciscans, Jail Ministry REC program and a religious Ed. Teacher for 15 years.

Linda enjoyed baking, was very active in her faith and volunteering. Her greatest joy was all the time spent with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Bill; children, Andrew (Kathy) of Palmdale CA, Scot (Starr) of Savannah GA, Maria (Jeremy) Wedel of Chaska; grandchildren; Grace Ritchie, Reese Ritchie, Marlo Ritchie, Archer Ritchie, Jackson Wedel and Joshua Wedel; sister, Julie (Kurt) Mueller; brothers, Chris and James; sister-in-law, Katie Vanevenhoven; and extended family and friends.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents; and brother Peter Vanevenhoven.

Memorials are preferred in Lieu of flowers.