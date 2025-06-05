Linda M. Landsberger, 78, St. Cloud

November 2, 1946 - June 2, 2025

Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Monday, June 9, 2025, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Linda Landsberger, who passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on November 2, 1946, to Harold and Pearl (Reck) Burgemeister, Linda married LeRoy Landsberger on November 4, 1967, in Redwood Falls. Together, they raised three children and created a home filled with love.

Linda’s greatest joy was her family. She poured her heart into everything she did, from sewing clothes and making handmade gifts, to decorating her home for each season with care and charm. She loved dancing, listening to old-time rock and roll, and garage sale treasure hunts.

To her grandchildren, she was not only Grandma, but a source of comfort and unconditional love. She passed on her curly hair, her quick wit, good looks, and her love of music. Linda waited until the whole family was together one last time laughing, singing her favorite songs, and sharing stories before she let go.

Linda is survived by her husband, LeRoy; her sons Thomas (Nancy) of Fort Collins, CO; James (Patty) of Buffalo, MN; and Robert (Makenzie) of St. Cloud; as well as her cherished grandchildren: Courtney, Jordon (Savannah), Ethan, Hunter, Madison, Meghan, Paige, Zoe and a great grandson arriving in September.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved daughter, Lisa Marie; her brother, Rodney Burgemeister; her sisters Cleo Burgemeister and Patty Vollmer; and nephew Patrick Vollmer.

Linda leaves behind a legacy of unconditional love, quiet strength, and lasting joy. Paint the sky for us, Grandma, we will look out for Grandpa, don’t worry. You are loved more than you will ever know.