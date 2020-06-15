Linda Louise Hines, 53, Long Prairie

January 6, 1967 - June 14, 2020

Linda Louise Hines, 53 passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at her home in rural Long Prairie, MN. Her family has chosen to have a private Celebration of Life. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Linda Lackmann was born to Richard and Deanna Lackmann (Gustafson) in Browerville. She graduated from Long Prairie High School. She married Gerald “Jerry” Hines on July 6, 1985 at the United Methodist Church in Long Prairie. They started their lives together on the farm where Linda was raised. She had a passion for cooking, which was appreciated at Dick & Dees Diner, Pier 71 and Little Elk Ranch to name a few. She also wrote a column “Food for Thought” published in the Long Prairie Leader. After proudly home-schooling her son Devin, Linda was ready for a new challenge so went to school to become a licensed massage therapist. This led her to start her own business, Blackstone Therapeutic Massage. Her professional skills were appreciated by her clients. Linda was always ready to help others with her gifts and talents She volunteered by providing therapy to veterans at Eagles Healing Nest in Sauk Center. Over several years, she shared her home and touched the lives of foreign exchange students. Tending to her many flowers and plants gave her joy. More than anything though, she loved her family, her grandchildren, John and Sophie had a very special place in her heart.

Linda is survived by her husband, Jerry; Son, Devin (Phoebe); Parents Richard and Deanna Lackmann; sister Lorie (Mark) Engstrom; granddaughter Sophie Hines and Grandson, John Hines all of Long Prairie.