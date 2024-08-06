Linda Lee Klinkner, 64, St. Cloud

February 24, 1960 - August 4, 2024

Linda L. Klinkner, age 64, of St. Cloud, passed away unexpectedly on August 4th, 2024, at her home. A memorial service will be held 12 PM, Friday, August 9th, at Jubilee Worship Center, 3125 Co Rd 74, St. Cloud. A visitation will be held Thursday, August 8th, from 4-8 PM and will continue the next day at 11 AM before the service.

Linda Lee Klinkner (Thielman) was born February 24, 1960, in Evanston, Illinois to LeRoy and Geraldine (Winter) Thielman. The family moved to MN in 1969, where Linda graduated from Apollo High School. Linda met Ronald in 1979, raising two boys and marrying in 1986.

Linda enjoyed riding motorcycles, cooking for her family, and everything music. She loved spending time with all her grandkids. She amused us all with her humor.

She is preceded in death by LeRoy Thielman, Scott Thielman, and Rowan Klinkner. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Klinkner; sons, Nick (Megan) Klinkner, and John Klinkner; six grandkids, Brooke, Apollonia, Rosalie, Kinsley, Scott, and Kaidance; and many loving relatives and friends.