June 19, 1949 - January 25, 2026

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 2, 2026 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen for Linda L. Midas, age 76, who passed away Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Fr. Ronald Weyrens will officiate, and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, February 1, 2026 and one hour prior to service, all at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Linda was born June 19, 1949 in St. Cloud to William and Olivia (Kosel) Vouk. Raised in St. Stephen, she attended school there and later graduated from Cathedral High School in St. Cloud. In 1968, Linda married Robert Knettel. Together they would be blessed with 7 children the world couldn’t do without. They would later divorce. In her years of raising kids, you could find her tending to her flower beds and garden, or at Pelican Lake Beach with her children. Over the years, she was a homemaker and worked at various other jobs, including Little Innovators Child Care Center and volunteered at the La Petite Academy of St. Cloud Technical College rocking babies. She loved kids, especially babies.

Linda married Randy Midas on April 6, 2002 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids and built their new home together there. Their greatest common bond was their faith. Linda loved to be with people, liked to sing, and loved to dance, which is a skill she failed to pass down to her sons. Randy was much like her boys in that regard but would learn to dance and they would enjoy going dancing together. She also showed him her carefree demeanor with her willingness to go on motorcycle rides, enjoying the outdoors and even riding in a derby car.

To say she was proud of her children would be an understatement. She was proud to see their growth and the growth of their families. Not a sports fan, but the biggest fan of any child, grandchild, or great-grandchild in whatever sport or activity they were in. She loved concerts and plays and loved to attend anything she could. Upon departing any gathering, there was no chance of saying goodbye to her without a kiss and an “I love you”. She deeply believed in the strength of prayer. If you were leaving on a trip, she was praying for safety and good weather, and if you were sick, her prayers had a hand in healing us.

Linda was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, involved with Woman Aglow, Al Anon and Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life

Linda is survived by her husband of 23 years, Randy of Sauk Rapids; daughter, Ann Marie (Kerry) Meyer of Pillager; sons, Kenneth (Lisa) Knettel of St. Stephen, Paul (Alissa) Knettel of Royalton, Rick (Melissa) Knettel of Rice, John (Katie) Knettel of Rice and Rob (Sarah) Knettel of Avon; 20 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Bill Vouk, Jr. (Ruth) of Woodbury, Ray Vouk of St. Joseph, Al Vouk of St Stephen, Peggy (Chuck) Parr of Hawaii and Sue Vouk of Waite Park,

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Tom; sisters, Evelyn Vouk, Jenny Fiedler; brother, James Vouk; brother-in-law, Bob (Jenny) Fiedler; sister-in-laws, Kathy Vouk (James), Linda Vouk (Al), and Norma Vouk (Ray).