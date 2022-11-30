Linda K. Anderson, 75, St. Cloud

May 11, 1947 - November 27, 2022

Linda K. Anderson was born May 11, 1947, in Minneapolis to Hans and Leona (Berg) Anderson. She died peacefully in St. Cloud on November 27, 2022.

A passionate card player, Linda was an active member in several cribbage groups and at the Whitney Senior Center. Linda lived her best life and was very generous with others. She loved her friends and family, and enjoyed celebrating their milestones. When asked if someone knew Linda, after a very brief pause they often replied, “Oh, Linda? She’s a hoot!” She treasured her friendships and made friends easily even in her final years; her friends were like family. Linda was employed at Vision-Ease and G&K Services and enjoyed time with her work friends.

Linda loved to laugh! She will be remembered for her infectious smile, her love for adventures, and her devotion to her family. She was always up for a trip to the casino or to see family and friends.

She is survived by her siblings and their spouses, Dennis and Joan Anderson, Brooklyn Park; Barbara, Saint Cloud; Marshia and George Bechtold, Saint Cloud; 10 beloved nephews and nieces and relatives that she adored. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friday December 2nd at 3PM: Celebration of Life at Granite Edge Cafe, 244 W. Broadway in Rockville.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sauk Rapids Poor Clare Monastery whom Linda passionately supported.