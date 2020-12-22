Linda Elizabeth “Betty” Proehl, 71, St. Cloud

September 30, 1949 - December 20, 2020

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in late 2021 for Linda Elizabeth “Betty” Proehl, 71, of St. Cloud who passed away from a sudden cardiac arrest on December 20, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be at Hilltop Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Linda was born in 1949 to George and Elizabeth Quade. She attended elementary school in the one-room school house literally next door. She attended high school in downtown Foley, diagonal from her family’s church, St. John’s Catholic Church. Linda married Ronald Proehl in that same church in 1972.

As a graduate of SCSU, Linda taught high school mathematics then decided to try “big ticket” retail sales. She worked for Schmitt Music, Hallmark Cards, JC Penney and for the last 20 years, her own business: Betty’s Embroidery in Waite Park.

Linda enjoyed learning about people’s lives and goals. Family was extremely important to her. Linda appreciated travel when she had time, even if it was for work. Playing her baritone horn for fun and singing in choirs for St. Peter and Paul Catholic Churches filled her with joy. Linda’s strong faith always lead her through tough situations. Linda loved a challenge and could accomplish nearly anything she set her mind to.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Robert (Mary Ann) Quade and Marion (Alfred) Kipka; and grandchildren, Seanna Michelle Clear and “Baby A” Clear.

Linda is survived by her husband of 48 years, Ronald; children, Valerie (Dale) Clear and Raymond (Elisabetta) Proehl; grandchildren, Samantha Clear, Tyler Clear and Melody Proehl and siblings Gene (Eileen) Quade and Alan (Darleen) Quade.