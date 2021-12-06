Linda D. Fiedler, 73, Two Harbors (formerly of Rice)

February 17, 1948 - December 1, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice for Linda D. Fiedler, age 73, who passed away Wednesday at her home. Rev. Peter Kirchner will officiate and Rev. Kenneth Popp with concelebrate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Thursday at the church.

Linda was born February 17, 1948 in Detroit Lakes to Clifford & Irene (Ramstad) Anderson. She married Darrel Fiedler on July 30, 1966 in Rollag, MN. Before retiring in 2010, Linda and Darrel were the owners and operators of Fielder Pumping Specialists. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Linda enjoyed cross-stitch, quilting, puzzles, fishing, playing cards especially canasta, gazing at the “big lake” and watching the Minnesota Vikings. She was always happy, giving, generous, helpful, and a fun and playful grandma and aunt.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Cinda (Kevin) Helmin of Pillager; brothers, Bill (Evaughn) Anderson of Inver Grove Heights, Ken (Pauli) Anderson of Inver Grove Heights, and Dave (Roberta Schmitt) Anderson of Ft. Collins, CO; grandchildren, Kyler (Tori) Helmin and Hailey (Brady) Peacock; great grandchildren, Ryder, Dawson, Octavia and Rhett and her beloved dog, Poppy. Linda was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Darrel in 2019.