Linda B. Vrtis, 62, Princeton

Linda B. Vrtis, age 62 of Princeton, MN, passed away after losing her courageous battle with cancer on May 15, 2023, at her home. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Little Falls.

Linda B. was born to Leo Wertish and Edith (Rham) Flynn on September 3, 1960, in Redwood Falls. Linda graduated from Delano High School in 1979 and went on to proudly earn three bachelor’s degrees in accounting, video presentations, and photography restoration. Her dedication to her education and career was evident in her work as an international accountant for a medical company, where she was known for her hardworking nature. Linda was married to James Majeski for many years, blessing her with children, Steve and Sue, before they separated. Linda was then married to her husband, Paul David Welinski, on October 11, 2020, at their home in Princeton, blending their families.

Linda and her family shared a love for the outdoors, often going kayaking, four-wheeling, and snowmobiling. Her adventurous spirit was also evident in her love for tent camping and hiking with family and friends. Linda enjoyed traveling and went on many girls' trips with her close friends, creating memories that will be cherished forever. Linda's love for nature extended to her passion for photography, and she enjoyed taking beautiful photos. Linda was also a talented quilter and made many beautiful quilts that she shared with those she loved. She also enjoyed gardening, spending time with her grandchildren, and helping anyone else in need. Above all, she will be dearly missed as an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to all who knew her.

Linda is survived by her husband, Paul Welinski; children, Steve (Beth) Majeski of Princeton and Sue (Adam) Kopecky of North Branch; step-children, Eric (Therasa) Welinski of Big Lake, Sara Brown of Brooklyn Park, and Scott (April) Welinski of South Haven; grandchildren, Sam and Alex Majeski; parents, Leo (Audrey) Wertish and Edith Flynn; siblings, Lois Wertish of Mound, Jim (Julie) Wertish of Andover, and Ann Wertish of Buffalo; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.