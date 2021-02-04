Light Snow, Blowing Snow, Bitter Cold Temperatures

Benton and Sherburne Counties have been added to a Winter Weather Advisory that will be in effect until midnight.

Northwest winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph Thursday afternoon, along with falling temperatures. Blowing snow Thursday afternoon and evening will lead to travel issues well after the snow ends.

A frigid and remarkably persistent Arctic airmass invades the region Thursday through next week. Wind chill values could stay below -10 degrees all the way through next week for some locations.

The coldest air is expected Saturday night through Tuesday when minimum wind chill values drop below -30 degrees.

