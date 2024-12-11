Lewis Woitalla, 95, Pierz

March 16, 1929 - December 3, 2024

Lewis Woitalla, 95 year old resident of Pierz, passed away on Tuesday, December 3 at his home. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Thursday, December 12 at 11:00 A.M at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding, MN. A visitation will be held at 9:30 A.M. on Thursday, December 12 at the church.

Lewis Woitalla was born on March 16, 1929 in Pierz, MN to the late John and Clara (Wimmer) Woitalla. He grew up in the Harding area with his nine siblings, Lawrence, Raymond, Peter, Teresa, Marcella, Joyce, Edmund, Florentine and Helen. After completing his schooling, he worked on the family farm. Lewis worked for over fifty years as a self-employed contractor primarily in the Twin Cities. He was united in marriage to Juliabelle Van Slyke on December 31, 1954 in Iowa. The couple made their home in the Twin Cities area. They retired to the Pierz area in 2004. Lewis enjoyed hunting especially his trip to Canada on a moose trip, fishing in the Artic Circle and gardening. He was a member of the American Legion of Chanhassen for many years.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Michael (Robbie), Anthony, Peter and Sarah; daughter-in-law, Karen Woitalla; 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Joyce Woitalla, Edmund Woitalla, Florentine Brill, Helen Faust.

He was a preceded in death by his parents; wife, Juliabelle; son, Daniel Woitalla; siblings, Lawrence Woitalla, Raymond Woitalla, Peter Woitalla, Teresa Muehlbauer and Marcella Deppa.