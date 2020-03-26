Level Three Sex Offender Moving to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A level three sex offender is moving to the north side of St. Cloud.

According to a news release from the St. Cloud Police Department, 49-year-old Michael Henson will be moving into a home in the 100 block of 12th Avenue North on April 16.

Henson was found guilty of criminal sexual conduct against two female children not known to him. Henson gained access to each victim on separate occasions in public at retail stores, exposing himself to one victim and sexually touching another.

Henson has served his sentence and is not wanted by police.

The St. Cloud Police Department will hold a community notification meeting that will be posted online during the week of April 13.