Lester A. Friesz, 75, Princeton

August 11, 1949 - September 27, 2024

Lester A. Friesz, age 75 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2024, at his home. The Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, October 4, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at the church. A luncheon will follow the Mass.

Lester Anton was born to Elizabeth (Lipp) and Anton R. Friesz on August 11, 1949, in Mandan, ND. He had 11 siblings, eight sisters and three brothers. On May 16, 1970, Lester married the love of his life, Sandra Markel, at Christ the King in Mandan, where he was also a beloved member of the church. Together Lester and Sandra raised three beautiful children, their twin boys, Brad and Chad, and their daughter, Shelli. Lester and Sandra moved their family from North Dakota to Minnesota in 1996.

Lester was strong, hard-working, and honest, but most of all he was loving, loyal, and compassionate. He was so proud of his children and absolutely adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was the kind of man you could call whenever you needed something, and he would not hesitate to come and help in an instant. Lester always had a love for old cars and was a skilled mechanic. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with Sandra and their children and grandchildren.

Lester taught us what it means to be a wonderful father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. And even when his patience was tested, he always responded with the great gift of unconditional love. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. The world was a better place with him in it, but his decency, sincerity, and kind soul will stay with his family forever, and they take comfort knowing that he is pain free and in the loving arms of Jesus.

Lester is survived by his wife, Sandra Friesz; children, Brad (Tamara) Friesz, Chad (Kerry) Friesz, and Shelli (Nathan) May; grandchildren, Damon (Marissa), Darion (Sarah), Kelsey, Sam, Liam, Tristan, Patrice Marie, Kerry, Riley, and Hayes; great-grandchildren, Jax, Sage, Beau, and Wilhemina; brothers and sisters, Donna Stoltz, Victor (Mary) Friesz, Larry (Lydia) Friesz, Eldon Friesz, Lanette (Gary) Markel, Deb (Arlan) Thingvold, Pam (Kevin) Ciavarella, Julie (Dan) Moser, Laura Friesz, and Cherry (Mark) Geiger; sister-in-law, Mary (Mugs) Hohbein; and many other friends and family.

Lester was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth and Anton R. Friesz; his sister, Mary Ann Leingang; and nephews, Jaydon Hohbein, Derik Ciavarella, and Mark Geiger Jr.