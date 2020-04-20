Leslie Norma Lemke, 40, Richmond

January 30, 1980 - April 17, 2020

Leslie Norma Lemke born January 30, 1980 at Paynesville Hospital to Donald and Joan (Hemmesch) Lemke passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020. She graduated from ROCORI High School in 1998.

Leslie currently worked at Capital One in St. Cloud. Blessed with one daughter, Jasmine Guzman. She spent a lot of time with her beloved fur baby, Oliver. Leslie enjoyed being with family, going to the movies, shopping, and trying new food.

Survivors include her daughter, Jasmine Guzman; mother, Joan Lemke; siblings, Karen (Bruno) Lemke, Lisa (Bob) Leyendecker, Sandy (Rick) Mackedanz, Bill (Ginny) Lemke, Michelle (Kyle) Evenson, Dawn (Mark) Osendorf; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Lemke; niece, Kimberly Leyendecker; and her great-nephew, Parker Thelen.