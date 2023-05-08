Leslie “Les” Voigt, 69, Brainerd

August 31, 1953 - May 4, 2023

Leslie "Les" Voigt, 69, passed away on May 4, 2023, at The Villas in Osseo, MN. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 10 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN with Chaplain Gregg Valentine officiating. A time of gathering for friends and family will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Wednesday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

Leslie Voigt was born on August 31, 1953 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to the late William and Phyllis (Lindalla) Voigt. The family moved to Aitkin, MN area when Les was a young man. He graduated from Aitkin High School with the Class of 1971. He served in the United States Army Reserve from March 12, 1976 until his honorable discharge on January 8, 1982. Les attended Hibbing Technical College for two years and received his Associates Degree in Law Enforcement. He worked various law enforcement jobs for a few years after college. Les moved to Little Falls where, he worked for the Little Falls Police Department for thirteen years. He retired as Patrol Sergeant in 2001. Les enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and spending time with family.

Leslie is survived by his daughter, Tracy (Don "DJ") McNevin; son, Jacob Voigt; granddaughter, Courtney Lehman; great-grandson, Harlan Quast and a brother, Scott Voigt.

Leslie is preceded in death by his parents, William and Phyllis Voigt; brother, Mike Voigt and a sister, Lynn Lundquist.