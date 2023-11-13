Leslie Lawrence, 78, Long Prairie

January 23, 1945 - November 11, 2023

A memorial service will be at 6:00 PM, Monday, November 20, 2023 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie for Leslie Lawrence, 78, of Long Prairie who passed away November 11, 2023 at the CentraCare Hospital in Long Prairie. Visitation will be from 4-6:00 PM at the funeral home on November 20, 2023.

Leslie was born to Donald and Lyle (Jonap) Hart on January 23, 1945 in Minneapolis. At a young age, her family moved to Long Prairie where she graduated from high school and went on to attend Macalester College before earning a degree at the University of Minnesota. She married Robert Lawrence with whom she had one child, Nancy. In 1989 Leslie married John Tiegen in Richland Washington. They moved back to Long Prairie to take part in the family business, Hart Trailer Sales, which they operated until their retirement in 2014.

Summers at Big Birch Lake cabin created many cherished memories. She always loved boating. Leslie deeply loved animals. Raising and training horses occupied much of her time. Many abandoned dogs and cats found refuge in her loving care. A winter home in Apache Junction, AZ lengthened her ability to ride motorcycle. Camaraderie and friendships developed in Harley Davidson riding groups and was always special for her.

Leslie is survived by her husband John Tiegen; daughter Nancy Hendrickson of Long Prairie; step-son Jason (Kimberlie) Tiegen of Alexandria; step-daughters Jennifer (Peter) Peyerl of St. Michael and Lisa (David) Wright of Long Prairie; a sister, Lynne (Jim) Smith of Reno, NV; grandchildren Tyler and Tara Hendrickson; Jacob, Luke, Jared and Matthew Tiegen; Alexis, Peyton and Tiegen Peyerl; Noah, Madison, Makenna Koltes; Alaina and Alison Wright.

She is preceded in death by her parents and in-laws Melvin and Alice Tiegen.