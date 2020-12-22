LeRoy V. Hemminger, 82, St. Cloud

December 6, 1938 - December 20, 2020

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date for LeRoy V. Hemminger who passed away on Sunday, December 20 at his home in St. Cloud surrounded by his family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

LeRoy was born on December 6, 1938 to Raymond and Helen (Imborski) Hemminger in Chicago, IL. He was united in marriage to Elizabeth “Liz” Hollerman on April 20, 1963 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. LeRoy proudly served our country in the United States Air Force. He lived in the St. Cloud area for most of his life. He owned and operated LeRoy Hemminger Construction and also worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for the city of St. Cloud. LeRoy was a member of St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake, a life time member and former Chaplain of St. Cloud East Side VFW 4847, and St. Cloud Bassmaster’s Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time with his family. LeRoy and Liz loved being with their grandchildren and taking them on trips and to Amusement Parks. He was very generous, loyal, and was always willing to help others.

LeRoy is survived by his wife, Liz of St. Cloud; children, Daniel of St. Cloud, and Susan Hemminger of Mountain Iron, MN; siblings, Vernon (Alberta) of Clear Lake, David (Diane) of Stillwater, and Diane (John) Heinen of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Christopher, Corey, Shawn, Jesse, Casandra, and Douglas; and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Timothy; brother, Dennis; nephew, Terry Hemminger; and sister in law, Anna Hemminger.

The family would like to thank Dr. Hilary Ufearo, Coborn Cancer Center, and Centra Care Hospice for their excellent care given to LeRoy.