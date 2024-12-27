LeRoy “Roy” J. Baron, 80, Blaine

May 8, 1944 - December 23, 2024

Memorial Services will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. January 9, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for LeRoy “Roy” J. Baron who passed away at his home on Monday. Parish Prayers will be at 11 a.m. and Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate. Private burial will take place at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls.

LeRoy was born on May 8th,1944 to Henry and Frances (Gapinski) Baron in St Cloud MN. He grew up on the family farm near Gilman/Foley area alongside his large family, graduating from Foley High School in 1963. After graduation he helped on the family farm.

He was drafted into the Army in June 1965. After completing Army basic training, he was assigned to the Germany border patrol to participate in surveillance missions along the northern sector of the East/West German border. He served in Germany until his discharge in May 1967.

After serving his country, he returned home and worked in the cities for a carpet installation company until the business closed. He then started working for the Minnesota Department of Transportation in various locations until his retirement. He remained friends with many of his co-workers over the years.

Every morning, he faithfully worked on the crossword puzzle from the daily newspaper until almost every square was filled in. He enjoyed watching sports and was always ready to talk about the Twins and the Vikings. If he didn’t have a game to watch on TV, the good ole Western channel was on.

He is survived by his brothers; Nordeen (Mary) Baron of Andover and Harvey (Pat) Baron of Royalton, sisters; Renee Petron of Rice, Janice (Glen) Huls of Avon, LuAnn (Larry) Novak of St Cloud and Sherry Baron of Rice, sisters-in-law; Sue Baron and Denise Baron both of Sauk Rapids.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Frances Baron; son, Brian Baron; sister, Arlene Baron; brothers Duane and Kevin Baron; brother-in-law, Donnie Petron; sister-in-law, Mary Baron; and nieces, Katie Kapsner and Tina Huls.