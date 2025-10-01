LeRoy Kenneth Miller, 85, Pierz
March 28, 1940 - October 1, 2025
LeRoy Miller, 85 year old resident of Pierz, passed away on October 1st, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Brainerd.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, October 9th, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz with Father Kenneth Popp officiating.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 9th, from 10:00 – 11:20 a.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz.
The burial will be held in Akeley Cemetery at a later date.