March 28, 1940 - October 1, 2025

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

LeRoy Miller, 85 year old resident of Pierz, passed away on October 1st, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Brainerd.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, October 9th, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz with Father Kenneth Popp officiating.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 9th, from 10:00 – 11:20 a.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz.

The burial will be held in Akeley Cemetery at a later date.