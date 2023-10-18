Leroy “Lee” John Pierskalla, 92, Sartell

August 2, 1931 - October 17, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 23, 2023 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Leroy “Lee” Pierskalla, age 92, who passed away Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Edgewood Assisted Living in Sartell. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Monday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Lee was born August 2, 1931 in St. Cloud to Joseph and Katherine (Blenkush) Pierskalla. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Lee married Beverly “Bev” Pearson on September 1, 1951. He lived in Sartell all of his life and worked at Franklin/Electrolux for 46 years. Lee was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and Sartell American Legion Post #277. He enjoyed fishing, hunting deer and pheasant, camping, watching sports and the news, the Minnesota Twins, and trips with his family. Lee had a good sense of humor, was supportive of his grandkids and great grandkids sporting events, and was always thinking of others.

Survivors include his wife, Bev of Sartell; daughter Debbie Pierskalla of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Roxie (Casey) Knowles of Sartell, Becky Decker of Sartell, and Ricky (Cathy) Pierskalla of Sartell; and 14 great grandchildren. Lee was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Len Pierskalla, Hilda Pikus, and Ellen Bieniek.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Croix Hospice.