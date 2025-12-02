August 31, 1921 - November 30, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM, with visitation at 9:30 AM on Friday, December 5, 2025 at St. Benedict’s Community Nursing Home Chapel in St. Cloud for Leona Lentsch, 104, of St. Cloud who died Sunday November 30, 2025 at St. Benedict’s Community in St. Cloud. Rev. David Grundman will officiate and burial will be in St. Edward’s Cemetery in Princeton. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Leona was born August 31, 1921 in Lake Henry to Mike & Katheryn (Michlitsch) Lentsch. She was the homemaker for Fr. Paul Schmelzer for many years until her retirement.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Michael and Katheryn Lentsch, brothers Jerome and Elmer Lentsch, as well as nieces Rose Marie Linn and Mary Whalen.