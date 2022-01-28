Leona A. Kula, 77, Sartell

May 18, 1944 - January 27, 2022

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 4, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Leona A. Kula, age 77, who passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor David Hinz will officiate and burial will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Friday, February 4, 2022 at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Leona was born May 18, 1944 in Elk River to Walter & Christina (Danamon) Hansen. She was married with five children. She worked as a PCA for Home Health Care until she was disabled in 1989. Leona was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and lived most of her life in the St. Cloud/ Sauk Rapids area. She enjoyed puzzles, Bingo, crafting, music, antiques, painting, wheelchair dancing, gardening, and making homemade glorified rice. Leona was faithful, welcoming and accepting of others, determined, and always wanted “something pretty”. One of her accomplishments was obtaining her GED after raising five children and most importantly, she was proud of her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her sons and daughters, Daryn (Tammy) Kula of Hartford, WI, Todd (Tamara) Kula of Foley, DeLynn Kuechle of Waite Park, and Melisa (Jason) Miller of Swanville; sister, Elaine Hanson of Foley; grandchildren, Tearayne, Rhett, Gena, Harlie, Isabella, Hunter, Tjade, Bryan, Jessica, Brandon, and Danielle; and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Gene; and siblings, Alvin Hansen, Alvera Stevens, Donna Cox, and Lee Hansen.

Special thank you to the St. Cloud Hospital for their care to Leona and to Trinity Lutheran Church for their support through out her lifetime.