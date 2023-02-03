Leon Charles Kieke, 89, St. Cloud

June 2, 1993 - February 1, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Tuesday February 7, 2023 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church, Luxemburg for Leon C. Kieke, 89 of St. Cloud who died Wednesday February 1, 2023 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community, St. Cloud. Rev Doug Liebsch will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8PM on Monday February 6, 2023 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church in Luxemburg. St. Wendelin’s parish prayers will be at 7 pm Monday evening at the funeral home.

Leon was born June 2, 1933 in St. Augusta to Ferdinand and Vlasta (Niebolte) Kieke. He married Janet Schabel on December 29, 1959 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church Luxemburg. Leon was employed as a foreman for Landwehr Heavy Moving and construction from 1958 until retiring at 67 years old in 2000. Leon was a member of St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg. He was a veteran of the United Stated Army serving from 1956 to 1958 with time served in Korea and was a member of the St. Augusta American Legion Post 621.

Leon’s family was always his top priority, which he led by example through his deep faith, strong work ethic, patience and kind heart. He was passionate about the outdoors and loved hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, camping, Canadian walleye fishing, Wisconsin deer camp and family vacations at Breezy Point. He was also a huge Twins fan.

Leon is survived by his wife of 63 years Janet; children, Kevin (Julie) Kieke of Kimball, Janelle (Steve) Cain of Birchwood, WI., and Deb (Craig) Bakken of South Haven; grandchildren, Josh (Charisse) Kieke, Jacob (Ashley) Kieke, Andrew (Katie) Kieke, Stephanie Cain, Haley (Christian) Ferguson, Mathew Bakken and Eric Bakken; nine great grandchildren, Avery, Andi, Deacon, Charles, Emersyn, Chandler and Beau Kieke, Ellia and Nora Ferguson; brothers and sister, Robert (Carol) Kieke of Stacy, MN., Herb (Louise) Kieke of Clearwater and Doris (Delbert) Schroeder of St. Cloud. Also many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ferdinand and Vlasta, and brothers Albert, Tony and Raymond.

Memorials are preferred to the St. Wendelin’s School.