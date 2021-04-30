Leo Maehren, 80, Avon

April 11, 1941 - April 28, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for Leo Maehren, 80, who died Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at his home in Avon. The Rev. Gregory Miller OSB will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Tuesday at the church in Avon. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Avon.

Leo was born April 11, 1941 in Avon to Martin & Alvina (Klocker) Maehren. He farmed his entire life on the family farm in Avon until his retirement. He is a member of St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon and was active in the Catholic Order of Foresters. He enjoyed going to church, gardening, cooking and farming. He was very meticulous and kept everything immaculate including his house, farm and machinery.

He is survived by his sister JoAnn Symanietz of Sartell; nephews, Duane and Kevin Symanietz.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law, Eugene Symanietz.

Memorials are preferred to Parkinson’s Research or St. Benedict’s Church in Avon.