Leo Leyendecker, 97, Cold Spring

April 4, 1926 - January 22, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 29, 2024, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Roscoe, MN for Leo Leyendecker, age 97, who died Monday at his home in Cold Spring, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., Sunday, January 28th at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. The St. Joseph Society, Paynesville Knights of Columbus, Richmond Catholic Order of Foresters, and Catholic United Financial will pray a rosary at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue Monday from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Leo was born in Roscoe, MN to John and Mary (Kirchner) Leyendecker. He married Dorothy Mackedanz on June 1, 1954, in St. Agnes Church, Roscoe, MN. Leo and Dorothy had a dairy farm southeast of Roscoe where they raised their nine children.

Leo loved fishing, hunting, yodeling, bird watching, trips to the casino, and his chocolate labs. He had a good sense of humor and truly enjoyed being with his family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy; children, Linda Granville, Shirl (John) Stone, Bob (Lisa), Deb (Mike) Tessmer, Laura (Dan) Venske, Janice (Jim) Klassen, Bruce (Robin), Lisa (Steve) Dropps, Sandy (Roger) Leyendecker; brother, Raymond; 28 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, and 3 on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 10 brothers and sisters; grandson, Christopher Berg and granddaughter, Kimberly Leyendecker.