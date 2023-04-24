Leo E. Kantor, 87, Elk River

March 3, 1936 - April 23, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2023 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Leo E. Kantor, age 87, who passed away Sunday at Beehive Homes in Elk River. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Monday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Leo was born March 3, 1936 in Holdingford to Thomas and Mary (Beam) Kantor. He honorably served our country in the Unites States Marine Corps. Leo married Elizabeth “Betty” Dickhaus on April 2, 1962 in Melrose. He worked in general maintenance for SCSU for 37 years, retiring in 2003. Leo also worked on the ore boats in Duluth and operated his own plumbing business for over 40 years. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Leo enjoyed camping, traveling, fishing, hunting, playing cribbage, riding his bike, and watching his grandkids play sports. He was a hard-worker, always was helping others, and taught the grandkids how to be handy. After retirement, he joined a bowling league and a golf league. Leo was most proud of his family, and loved his dog, Will.

Survivors include his son, Lee (Nicole) Kantor of Rogers; and grandsons, Caleb and Austin Kantor of Rogers. Leo was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty on August 3, 2013; son, Thomas Kantor; sisters, Adella Bollig, Sophie Scepaniak, and Rita Stangler; brothers, Alois Kantor, Sylvester Kantor, Thomas Kantor, Jr., and Ed Kantor; and twins, Viola and Vince Kantor.

The family would like to thank Trinity Hospice and all the staff at Beehive Homes for the wonderful care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.