Legion Baseball Update – June 28th, 2023

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

I will bring you game summaries of the following American Legion Teams this summer. ROGER MISCHKE

COLD SPRING POST 455

SARTELL POST 277

ST. CLOUD CHUTES POST 76

ST. CLOUD 76ers POST 76

SAUK RAPIDS POST 254

ST. PAUL POST 98 2 ST. CLOUD CHUTES 1

(Friday June 23)

The St. Paul crew defeated the Chutes, backed five timely hits, including one huge double.The starting pitcher Connor Mestemacher threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by No. 60 he went 1-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs and Cole Krickner earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Ben Johnson went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. No. 9 earned four walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. No. 12 went 1-for-3 with a pair of stolen bases and No. 5 was hit by a pitch.

The Chutes starting pitcher was Ben Brown, he threw five innings, he gave up 4 hits, 2 runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jon Brew threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Their offense was led by Trevor Fleege, he went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and he scored a run. Cade Simones and Jon Brew went 1-3. Tommy Gohman earned a walk he was hit by a pitch and had a stolen base and Jackson Phillipp earned a walk.

ANDOVER 8 SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 0

(Friday June 23rd)

The Andover Legion defeated the Sauk Rapids Post 254, backed by thirteen hits, including four doubles and solid defense The starting pitcher was S. Frauley, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by R. Lindgren, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Janzen went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Luke Wolf went 3- for-3, with a double for a RBI, he had stolen base and he scored a run. Patrick Kelly went 3-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. L. Squire went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. T. Heller went 1- for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. G. Pieri went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and A. Winter-Boynton was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for Sauk Rapids was Logan Bauer, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs and two walks. Andrew Bemboom threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Jeff Solorz he went 1- for-3 with a double and Keegan Patterson went 1- for-2. Ben Rothstein and Kaden Gibbons both went 1- for-3.

FOREST LAKE POST 225 3 SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 1

(Friday June 23rd)

The Forest Lake Post 225 defeated the Sauk Rapids Post 254, backed by six hits, good defense and very good pitching performances. Blank started for Post 225, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Bonk threw one inning, he issued two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Jacob threw one inning, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jacob, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mueller went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Logan earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Gallegos went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Harms went 1-for-3. Bjonk earned two walks, Tyler earned two walks and he scored a run and Blank earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for Post 254 was Daniel Dusing, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, seven walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Josh Tapio threw one inning, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Nolan Thell, he went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ethan Mader went 1-for-3. Daniel Dusing was credited for a RBI, Josh Tapio, Rylan Robinson, Ethan Swanson and Colin Gruber all earned a walk.

COLD SPRING POST 455 8 HASTINGS POST 47 5

(Saturday June 24th)

The Cold Spring Legion defeated the Hastings Post 47, backed by eight hits, a pair of doubles and they were aided by seven walks. Brady Weber started on the mound for Cold Spring, he threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Thad Lieser threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Logan Bauer threw one inning, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Grady Notch threw one inning, he gave up two hits and two runs.

Their offense was led by Brady Schafer, he went 3-for-3 with two doubles for a RBI and he earned a walk. Cole Fuchs went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kaden Rausch went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Logan Bauer went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Weber went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Luke VanErp was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Thad Lieser went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Hastings legion was Sawyer Tjomsland he threw three innings and Aaron Vanderhoef threw four innings, he was the pitcher in action. Their offense was led by Sawyer Tjomsland went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Gavin Obman went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Connor Zbobia went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Johnny Tegiland went 1-for-3 with a walk. Jacob Neuville went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Gavin Radiant went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and Aaron Vanderhoef earned two walks.

ST. CLOUD CHUTES 4 SIOUX FALLS LEGION 3

(Saturday June 24th)

The Chutes defeated their foe from Sioux Falls, backed by seven hits, including a home run and a double. The Chutes starting pitcher was Cade Simones, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Chutes offense was led by Tommy Gohman, he went 2-for-3 with a home for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Cooper Kosiba went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Caden Johnson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Jon Brew went 2-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Alex Schroeder went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and a stolen base and Trevor Fleege had a sacrifice fly. Quentin Dukowitz had a sacrifice bunt, Cade Simones, Ben Brown and Jackson Phillip all earned a walk.

The Sioux Falls legion used three pitchers, they gave up seven hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. I don’t have any names for the Sioux Falls players, I am sorry for that, I will keep trying to get the names of their opponents.

PIERZ POST 341 1 SARTELL POST 277 0

(Sunday June 25th)

The Pierz Post 341 defeated their section rivals the Sartell Post 277 in a great pitching dual. The starting pitcher for Post 341 was Reese Young, he threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Kirby Fischer threw 1/3 of an inning to close it out.

They were led on offense by Nate Solinger, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Max Barclay went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Reese Young went 1-for-3 with a double. Kirby Fischer and Joey Stuckmeyer both went 1-for-3 and Chase Becker had a stolen base.

The Sartell Post 277 starting pitcher was Wes Johnson, he threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, one run, no walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Their offense was led by Andrew Ritter and Brett Schlangen, both went 1-for-3, Jake Greubele was hit by a pitch and Sam Frieler was hit by a pitch.

ST. CLOUD 76ers 1 PIERZ POST 341 0

(Monday June 26th)

The 76ers defeated their section rivals Post 341, backed by six hits, very good defense and a very good pitching performance. The starting pitcher for the 76ers was Drew Lieser, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits and he recorded six strikeouts.

The 76ers offense was led by Jackson Sheetz, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he earned walk. Joe Hess went 1-for-4 with a double and Drew Lieser went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk. Ethan Lindholm went 2-for-4 and Max Kiffmeyer earned two walks. Noah Thies earned two walks, Kadyn Mork and Parker Schultz both earned a walk. Vladimir B earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Pierz Post 341 was Kyle Winscher, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, one run, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Joe Stuckmayer threw two innings in relief, he issued three walks. Their offense was led by Kaden Kruschek and Chase Becker, both went 1-for-3 and Nate Solinger went 1-for-1.

ST. CLOUD CHUTES POST 76 7 SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 6

(Monday June 26th)

The Chutes defeated their section and cross town rivals the Sauk Rapids Post 254, backed by four timely hits and aided by six walks. Their starting pitcher was Jackson Phillipp threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, six runs, seven walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Chutes offense was led by Alex Schroeder, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cooper Kosiba went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and Tommy Gohman went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and he scored a run. Cade Simones went 1-for-2 with a triple, he earned a pair of walks, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Ben Brown was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Jon Brew earned a walk and he scored a run and Trevor Fleege earned a walk and he scored a run. Colby Johnson and Jackson Phillipp both earned a walk.

The Sauk Rapids Post starting pitcher was Ethan Swanson, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Keegan Patterson went 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

Their offense was led Kade Gibbons, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Ben Rothstein went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jeff Solorz went 3-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base. Luke Pakkala went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cullen Posch earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI, Andrew Bemboom went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Ethan Martin earned two walks. Ethan Mader went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Keegan Patterson earned a walk.

COLD SPRING POST 455 5 SARTELL POST 277 4

(Tuesday June 27th)

The Cold Spring Post 455 defeated their section rival Sartell Post 277, in walk off fashion in the bottom of the tenth inning. They collected thirteen hits including three doubles and a triple. The Cold Spring starting pitcher was Hunter Fuchs, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Cole Fuchs threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded five strikeouts. Brady Weber threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Cole Fuchs, he went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and a triple for a pair of RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Cole had the big walk off hit in the bottom of the tenth. Brady Schaefer went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he earned a walk. Hunter Fuchs went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Luke Van Erp went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a couple of very good defensive plays in left field. Evan Acheson went 1-for-5 and Brady Weber went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

Logan Bauer went 1-for-5, Kaden Rausch went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Thad Lieser had a sacrifice bunt.

The. Sartell Post 277 starting pitcher was Brayden Simones, he threw 8 1/3 innings, he gave up twelve hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Andrew Ritter threw one inning, he gave one hit and one run.

Their offense was led by Kade Lewis, he went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jake Gruebele went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Gavan Schulte went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Wes Johnson went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Andrew Ritter went 1-for-5. Drew Geiger went 1-for-3, Dylan Simones and Will Thompson both earned a walk and Brenden Boesen scored a run.