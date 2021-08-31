Lee Robert Anderson, 95, Worthington

February 2, 1926 - August 30, 2021

Lee Robert Anderson, formerly of Worthington, MN, passed away, at the age of 95, surrounded by his family on August 30, 2021, in Princeton. He was born on February 2, 1926, in Worthington, the son of George and Jennie (Saxon) Anderson. He attended District 76 rural school in Nobles County. He was a resident of Nobles County his whole life until his move to Princeton in March 2021.

As a youth he participated in Lorain Livewires 4-H Club, showing calves at the county fairgrounds and the Jr. Livestock Show in St. Paul. He also enjoyed playing fast pitch softball as a 4-H youth. He graduated from Worthington High School in 1944. On February 21, 1947, he married his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth (Betty) Renshaw of Rushmore. They farmed east of Worthington with his father, George, and later south of Rushmore with Betty’s father, Alfred Renshaw. He played fast pitch softball in a league in the Rushmore community. Betty passed away in 1976.

Lee married Fern Williams in 1977. He continued to farm south of Rushmore, and Fern taught school in Worthington. He retired from farming in 1989. They moved to Worthington the next year.

He was an avid baseball fan; he followed the Cubs when he was a boy and later the Twins when they came to Minnesota. He and Fern attended many games including the 1985 All Star Game and the two World Series won by the Twins in 1987 and 1991. For 20 years he enjoyed watching practice and Twins Spring Training games in Fort Myers, Florida. He and Fern also enjoyed visiting all 50 states, including three trips to Alaska, visiting memorials of 38 U.S. Presidents, and at one point they also had been to all the MLB baseball stadiums in the U.S. and Canada. Lee was a member of the Golden K Kiwanis and loved visiting with people as a Salvation Army Bell Ringer. He was a member of the Indian Lake Baptist Church from the age of twelve, serving as usher, trustee, and deacon. He proclaimed the Lord Jesus as his Savior, raised his children in the Christian faith, and looked forward to going to Heaven one day.

He is survived by his wife, Fern of Princeton; son, Charles (Jana) of Medford, OR; daughters, Janice (Craig) Stude of Brewster, Shirley (Dwight) Tonn of Princeton, and Lori (Neil) Warnygora of Northbrook, IL; 11 grandchildren, Chris (Sarah) Anderson, Jenn Hopkins, Chandra Anderson, Scott (Krista) Stude, Kevin (Tammy) Stude, Curt (Nancy) Stude, Keith (Kang) Stude, Maria Tonn, Josh Tonn, Emily Warnygora, and Tyler Warnygora; 14 great-grandchildren, Bethany, Ben, Beckham, Danika, and Brian Anderson, Cooper, Tucker, and Taylor Hopkins, and Ethan, Kylie, Noah, Madelyn, Collin, and Emma Stude; and nephew, Richard (Marilyn) Greve of Worthington. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; brother, Russell (Adeline); and sister, Marion (Louis) Greve.

Funeral services will be held at a later date at Indian Lake Baptist Church in Worthington, followed by burial in the church cemetery.