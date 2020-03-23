Learn About Great River Library Services During Covid-19 Closure

SERVICES

As you probably already know, all of the Great River Regional Libraries, including the Sartell GRRL2GO lockers, are currently closed through March 31st. If there are any changes to this information, the library will be posting new notifications on their website at griver.org.

NEW MATERIALS STILL AVAILABLE ONLINE

There are still many services available for ebooks and audiobooks online via online by clicking HERE. The library is also working to add materials to their online collections. They are also adding additional resources to their digital page as they become available.

LIBRARY EVENTS POSTPONED

All library events and activities that were scheduled during this time have been postponed or cancelled through April 30th.

REGARDING DUE DATES AND FINES

All due dates and fines have been extended. If during this time, you find that you have accrued any fines, you will be able to notify library staff and they will be able to remove those fines for you during this period.

ON HOLD ITEMS

Perhaps you had an item on hold before the library closure. On Hold items will be given an extended hold time until April 8th. You can also still put items on request via their online catalog. Click HERE to go to it.

RETURNING ITEMS TO BOOK DROPS

The library is asking that you DO NOT return books to the drop off locations during this time.

CARD EXPIRATIONS AND RENEWALS

Card set to expire in March have been extended through April 30th. If your card has already expired, you can click HERE for a renewal.

BOOK DONATIONS

I know many of you may be at home, doing some extra spring cleaning; but during this time, please do not donate any books to the library.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

You can still talk to your library staff by chatting with them. Just click HERE to begin a conversation to answer any questions that you may still have.

