May 15, 2020 - May 15, 2020

Layne Paul Diebel came into the world on Friday, May 15, 2020 for a short period of time before leaving earth for heaven. He is the son of Bryan and Lori (Wilczek) Diebel of Little Falls, Minnesota.

A private burial service will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Little Falls, MN.