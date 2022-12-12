Lawrence “Larry” Wensmann, 84, St. Joseph

January 5, 1938 – December 9, 2022

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church’s Heritage Hall in St. Joseph.

Larry was born on January 5, 1938 in New Munich to Alois and Elizabeth (Rademacher) Wensmann. He married Mary Viere on June 5, 1962 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich. Larry worked in Manufacturing for over 40 years. After retirement Larry spent many years helping on his brother’s farm in St. Martin. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph, and was active in the St. Joseph Sno Joe’s.

Larry enjoyed snowmobiling, camping, and traveling. He especially loved the time spent with his family.

He is survived by his children, Cheryl (Ronald) Meier of Deer Park, WI, Lois (James) Vouk of St. Cloud, Greg (Karla) of Waite Park, Ryan (Nicole) of St. Joseph, Janel (Kevin) Krueger of Deer Park, WI; grandchildren, Michelle, Melissa, Melanie, David, Daniel, Kari, Anthony, Courtney, Paige, Josie, Grant, and, Landen; great-grandchildren, Gracie, Tyler, Kylie, Anna, Teagan, Jaxson, Emmett, Emberlyn, Harper, Haelynn, Bennett, Evrhett; siblings, Kathy Spanier, Ronald (Audrey), Irene Cornelius, Marylin Juen, Mike (Ruthie), Susan (Kevin) Shay; and many nieces and nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary in 2014; sister, LouAnn (Roman) Schaefer; in-laws, Denis Spanier, Kevin Cornelius, and Bill Juen.