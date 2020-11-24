Lawrence “Larry” Mathew Litke, 79, Sullivan Lake

September 1, 1941 - November 18, 2020

Lawrence “Larry” Mathew Litke, 79 year old resident of Sullivan Lake, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the St Cloud Hospital. A service was held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery Chapel on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM prior to internment. Due to COVID-19, the burial service will be private by invitation only.

Lawrence “Larry” was born on September 1, 1941 in Pierz, Minnesota to the late Lawrence and Evelyn (Gau) Litke. He attended school in Pierz. After school he enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Korea between 1959 and 1960. Larry married his high school sweetheart Virginia Juetten on February 14, 1961 in Buckman, MN while on leave. She joined him at Fort Bragg in North Carolina where they lived until his honorable discharge.

After returning home to Minnesota they settled in Blaine where they raised their two boys Paul and Jeff. Larry worked first in a foundry and later as plaster tender in the Laborers local 132. In 1965 they purchased their first cabin on Platte Lake and enjoyed weekends and vacations there until 1972 when Larry with the help of friends and family built a new cabin on Sullivan Lake with money he made by building trailers in his spare time. He added docks and boatlifts to his spare time building, they could be found all around the lakes. They retired to the cabin on Sullivan Lake in 1994 then later became Sunbirds to Arizona and a few years later decided to sell their cabin in Minnesota to become full time Arizona residents. After a health scare in 2018 they decided they wanted to be closer to family and sold their home in Arizona and moved back to Sullivan Lake full time. Larry enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren on the new deck at the cabin. He and Virginia loved watching sunrises and sunsets from the sunroom as well.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Virginia Litke; Sons Paul (Karen) Litke of Little Falls, Jeffery (Mary) Litke of Pierz; Grandchildren Richard (Jenawa) Litke, Michael Litke, Daniel Litke, Kaitlin Litke, Samantha (Mike) Bowman, and Jordan (Elizabeth) Litke; Great Grandchildren Devon, Parker, Prudence, Breckan, and Blaze; Siblings Arvin (Jean) Litke, Elmer (Jan) Litke, Raymond (Ruth) Litke, Diane (Willie) Shirmers, Geralyn (Spencer) Sawyer.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence & Evelyn Litke; Brothers Ronnie Litke, Jake Litke, and, Melvin Litke.

Serving as honorary casket bearers will be Richard Litke, Michael Litke, Daniel Litke, and Jordan Litke.