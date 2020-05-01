Lawrence “Larry” M. O’Rourke, 74, Sauk Rapids

February 1, 1946 - April 29, 2020

Private graveside services will be held at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Minden Township for Lawrence “Larry” M. O’Rourke, age 74 of Sauk Rapids who passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A memorial mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.

Lawrence Michael O’Rourke was born on February 1, 1946 in St. Cloud to Thomas Jr. and Mary (Feany) O’Rourke. He served his country in the United States Navy from March 6, 1966 until December 1, 1969, where he was stationed on the USS Corry. Larry married Irene Merdan on December 5, 1970 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon. Larry worked as a high-pressure boiler operator for Moorhead State University and the St. Cloud Reformatory. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, the Sauk Rapids American Legion Post 254 and the Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992. Larry enjoyed camping, canoeing and spending time with his family. He was especially close with his only grandchild, Emma. Larry was very family oriented, caring, generous and was always willing to go the extra mile for others.

Survivors include his wife, Irene of Sauk Rapids; sons, Paul of Duluth, Brennan (Bemidji) of Minnetonka, and Mike (Sarah) of Manitowoc, WI; granddaughter, Emma of Manitowoc, WI; sister, Kay Dalton of Buffalo; brother, Gerald (Karen) of Red Wing; sister in law, Mary Lou of Janesville, WI; and brother in law, Roger Baumhoven of St. Paul. He was preceded in death by parents; brothers, James “Red” and Pat; sister, Margie Baumhover and infant daughter, Connie.

“Pray for me, as I will for thee, that we may merrily meet in Heaven”