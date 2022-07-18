Lawrence “Larry” L. Hennessy, 73, Sartell

March 11, 1949 - July 17, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Lawrence “Larry” L. Hennessy, age 73, who passed away Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Thursday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Larry was born March 11, 1949 in St. Cloud to Lawrence & Philomenia “Philly” (Bielejeski) Hennessy. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Larry married Karen Loeffler Johnson on August 23, 2008 in Sauk Rapids. He lived in the St. Cloud area all of his life and in Sartell for the past 20 years. Larry was a Winder Operator at the Sartell Paper Mill for 30 years, retiring in 2010. He also worked for St. Cloud Roofing. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sauk Rapids VFW Post #6992, and St. Cloud Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #622. Larry enjoyed fishing, watching the Minnesota Twins and Vikings, and watching his grandkids activities. He had a great laugh, big personality, and was big hearted. Larry was a people person who loved everyone, and everyone loved him. He was proud of his family and his service in the Army.

Survivors include his wife, Karen of Sartell; children, Brenda (Donald “Bubba”) Lenz of Sauk Rapids, Tracy Hennessy of Sauk Rapids, and Jenny Nemeth of Foley; step children, Randi (Nick) Tapio of Sauk Rapids, Garry Johnson of South St. Paul, Amy (Bob) Guzek of Sauk Rapids, and Jennifer Stoner of Reno, NV; sisters, Lois Neu of Atwater, Karen Zirbes of Melrose, Patty (Marv) Evans of Coon Rapids, and Dorothy Meyer of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Kevin, Manda, Brianna, Devon, Annabelle, Payton, Ashley, Josh, Joey, Caleb, Abby, Zach, Hailey, and Jordan; great grandchildren, Natasha, Owen, and Jace; and many nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Jackie Swanson, Barb Kissner, and Kathy Johnson.

To honor Larry’s love of sports, please wear your Minnesota sport team apparel.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. John Sebas for all the wonderful care given to Larry throughout the years.