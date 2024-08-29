Lawrence C. “Larry” Schmidt, 88, Paynesville

August 2, 1936 - August 26, 2024

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2024 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Lawrence C. “Larry” Schmidt, age 88, of Paynesville, who passed away on Monday, August 26, 2024 at the Paynesville Health Care Center in Paynesville. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Inurnment will be in the St. Louis Parish Cemetery Columbarium in Paynesville. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville.

Larry was born on August 2, 1936, to Earl and Olivia (Dingmann) Schmidt in Paynesville, Minnesota. He grew up in the Paynesville area, eventually moving to the family farm in 1943 at seven years old. He graduated from Paynesville High School in 1954. In 1956, Larry was drafted in the United States Navy and Honorably Served aboard the U.S.S. Walke until 1958. During his tour of duty, he served in Honolulu, Hawaii, Japan, San Diego, California, and Kodiak, Alaska. Upon returning home, Larry began his career in construction, eventually partnering with Gary and Phil Johnson to form J&S Construction. Their business primarily focused on road construction and constructing sewer ponds for municipalities. In his free time, Larry enjoyed visiting with others, going for coffee, and fishing. He was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

Larry is survived by his siblings, Jeanette Noyes of Redfield, SD, Joyce Drange of Grove City, Eugene (Sharon) of Alexandria, Tom (Carole) of Forest Lake, and Jim (Betty) of Paynesville; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Donald, Dianne and Dolores; and brothers-in-law, Bill Noyes and Gerald Drange, and sister-in-law, Sharon Schmidt.

A special thank you to the staff of Moments Hospice and the Paynesville Health Care Center for their loving and compassionate care of Larry.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.