March 24, 1948 - August 5, 2025

Lavonne June Zeman, age 77, of Sartell, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 peacefully at her home.

Lavonne was born March 24th, 1948 in Watertown, MN to Alfred and Hazel (Bruhn) Zeman. Lavonne was a supervisor in the banking industry for many years here in MN. Her love of quilting and sewing were steadfast throughout her life. One of her quilt’s was over 100 feet long and made its way all the way over to Japan to be shown. Lavonne was a fun person to be around and had a very strong faith.

Lavonne is survived by her brother, Daniel Zeman; nieces and nephews, Jackie Zeman, Darrin Zeman, Cynthia Yenchik, Daniel Zeman Jr., William Zeman, David Ahluwalia and Raj Ahluwalia.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Victor Zeman; sisters, Janice Zeman and Jane Ahluwalia; and great nephew, Aden Yenchik.