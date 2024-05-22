LaVerne R. Johnson, 95, St. Cloud

January 19, 1929 - May 20, 2024

attachment-LaVerne Johnson loading...

LaVerne R. Johnson, age 95, of St. Cloud passed away peacefully at her home on May 20, 2024 surrounded by her family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 31, 2024 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Reverend Brady Keller will officiate. Burial will take place at St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Waite Park immediately following mass.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Thursday, May 30 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, and one hour prior to services on Friday at the Church.

LaVerne was born on January 19, 1929, in Waite Park to Ed and Mary (Screnar) Kirchner. She lived across the street and attended St. Joseph Elementary School in Waite Park, and graduated from Cathedral High School ‘47. LaVerne married Delmar Obermiller (1949) widowed, then married Claude Johnson (1964) – together they owned C&L Bakery Supply and Candy Shop.

LaVerne loved all sports, especially, bocce ball, bowling, and playing cards, she was an avid fan of the Twins, the Wild and the Vikings – loving nothing more than people clapping and cheering loudly for the win. She enjoyed bird watching, gardening, and feeding her family, friends and anyone who tagged along. LaVerne was a founding member of St. Michael’s Parish, a member of the Waite Park American Legion Auxiliary Post #428 – Past President and Poppy Chairman, Daughters of Isabella, Legion of Mary, Christian Mothers, Eagles Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary, Waite Park Moose, and the 1929 Birthday Club.

Most of all LaVerne had a special love for her family; visits from them, sharing a beer, and having fun made her day. She was a strong, funny and positive woman who was the bedrock of her family.

LaVerne is survived by daughter, Diane Pintok (Bruce), son, Greg Johnson (Suzette), daughter, Susan Arnold, son, Dean Obermiller (Pat), son, Curt Johnson (Mary), daughter, Debbie Orth (Rick), son, Bill Johnson (Joan), daughter, Lori Nevares; 19 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, Donna Klescewski, Karen Plombon (Leon), Don Kirchner (Bonnie); and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents Edward and Mary Kirchner; husbands, Delmar Obermiller (1961) and Claude Johnson (1989); infant daughter, siblings, Linda Weidner (Bob), Elvera Wagner (John), and Marie Stone.

Special heartfelt thank you to nurses Stepanie and Ashley from CentraCare Hospice for their attentive care and patience with mom and all of us.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your favorite charity as she gave to so many.

As mom always said, “Love you lots!”