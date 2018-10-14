Lauverne Luberda, 91, Foley

March 27, 1927 - October 12, 2018

Lauverne Luberda, age 91, of Foley, died peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, October 12, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Brennyville. Rev. Leo Moenkedick will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM Monday evening at the Foley Funeral Home with Parish Prayers at 6 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church Tuesday. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Lauverne Evangelynn (Stellmach) Luberda was born March 26, 1927 in Granite Ledge Township, Benton County, Minnesota to Barney and Hazel (Weir) Stellmach. On September 30, 1947 she was united in marriage with Henry Luberda at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Brennyville. The couple farmed in Morrison County all of their married life. Lauverne was a talented gardener and enjoyed cooking and canning. She relaxed by reading westerns, doing word searches, and playing cards. She was an active member of St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers. She taught religious education for many years. Lauverne had a very kind heart and always put others before herself. She will be greatly missed.

Lauverne is survived by her children: Daniel (Kathy) of Foley, Kathy (Norm) of Waite Park, Ronald of Foley, Alan (Linda) of Rockville, Murray (Julie) of Champlin, Corinne Luberda of Foley, Sharan (Ray) Novak of Foley, Carilyn Robak of Sartell, Evalee (Gerard) Gorecki of Sartell, Darrell (Karen) of Foley, Dallas of Foley, and Nick (Hope) of Becker, daughter in law, Patty Luberda, Foley; 34 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; sisters: Lorraine Hartford of Coon Rapids and Frances Fedor of NE Minneapolis; brother, Vernon of Maplewood; as well as other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry in 2008; sons: Arnold, John, and Timothy; and brother, Raymon Stellmach.